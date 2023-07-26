Hot and Hazy Forecast

AM Headlines:

Code Orange Air Quality Alert 10am – 8pm

Hot and hazy Wednesday

Feels like temps 100-105 Friday and Saturday

Cold front brings rain/storms Sunday Discussion:

Code Orange Air Quality Alert in effect from 10am until 8pm today due to surface level ozone. The combination of high heat, sunshine and not much of a breeze along with surface pollution from things like car emissions and construction will lead to the development of ozone. This stagnant air mass will have a hold over our weather pattern over the next few days. This means we will likely see a code orange alert issued tomorrow and Friday as well. Highs will reach the mid 90s, but with the influence of the Bermuda high, tropical moisture will be streaming back into the region making it feel more like the upper 90s today. I would not be surprised to see a heat advisory issued by the end of the week as heat indices reach 100-105 Friday and Saturday. A cold front will approach the area Sunday. Outside of a few afternoon storms earlier in the weekend, the best shot at rain this week arrives with the front Sunday. Temps will fall toward seasonable highs in the lower 90s early next week.