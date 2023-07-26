Queen’s Feast: Bar Marcel Making Roasted Porchetta

CHARLOTTE, NC — Bar Marcel is participating in Queen’s Feast for dinner through Sunday, July 30th. They stopped by Rising to show off what they’re offering during restaurant week.

Bar Marcel, located in South Park, serves European-inspired cuisine, specialty cocktails, and an extensive wine list. Led by Executive Chef Eduardo Rios, their menu features seasonal dishes and classics including, but not limited to, Braised Octopus, Shrimp Scampi, Paella Valenciana, and Zucchini Vermicelli. Overall operations are run by General Manager Ashley Whittaker and the bar program is managed by Anna Beer.

First course (choice of one)

Heirloom Tomato Salad – watermelon, grilled peach, heirloom tomato, watercress, honey goat cheese dressing

Strawberry Gazpacho – micro basil, croutons, strawberries confit, thinly sliced prosciutto

Catalan Mussels – ‘nduja, harissa brodo, roasted tomato, grilled focaccia (add pomme frites, +$5)

Second course (choice of one)

Duck Leg Confit Tagliarini – watercress purée, roasted corn, lima beans, piquillo peppers, smoked almonds

Gnocchi Bolognese – basil pesto, pine nuts, Grana Padano

Zucchini Vermicelli – cherry tomatoes, spinach, shiitake mushrooms, house red sauce, toasted pine nuts, Parmesan

Third course (choice of one)

Roasted Porchetta – soft polenta, ‘nduja, pork jus, smoked apple chutney salad

Grilled Salmon – sikil pak sauce, roasted marble potato, crispy prosciutto, piquillo pepper purée, arugula

Roasted Half Chicken – black truffle pomme purée, ratatouille, chicken jus

Filet Mignon (+$15) – gnocchi & spring vegetables, truffle purée, demi glaze

Dessert

Lemon Meringue Tart

Ingredients:

6 cups chopped strawberries (about 2 pounds)

1 cup diced red onions

1 cup diced red bell peppers

1 cup peeled diced english cucumber

1 garlic cloves

1 tablespoon chopped thyme

¼ cup raspberry vinaigrette or sherry vinaigrette

¾ cup extra-virgin oil

Salt &pepper to taste

Instructions:

Mix together all ingredients, except the oil.

Put them aside for one hour for the flavors to marry together.

Transfer them to a blender and blend.

As the mixture becomes smooth, slowly pour in the extra virgin oil.

Blend until smooth.

Finish with toppings of your choice and serve.

Hours: Monday – Thursday 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday 4 to 10 p.m.

For more information, click here.