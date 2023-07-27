Driver Arrested And Charged After Fleeing Fatal Crash In University City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – CMPD located and arrested 23-year-old Jonathan Anguiano on outstanding warrants related to a fatal car accident that occurred Saturday, July 1st.

On the evening of the accident, officers say they responded to a crash on North Tryon Street locating a 2006 Nissan Sentra and a 2021 Dodge Charger, both with extensive damage. Medics arrived on the scene shortly after and pronounced the driver of the Nissan, identified as Sandra Miller dead at the scene.

Shortly after Anguiano fled the scene on foot. During the investigation officers learned the Dodge Charger was reported stolen from jasper county, Virginia back in June 2023.

After further investigation officers located Anguiano on Thursday, July 27th. Anguiano was taken into the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with the following:

Felony hit and run resulting in death

Involuntary manslaughter

Possession of stolen motor vehicle

The investigation into this crash is active and ongoing. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.