The Cheesecake Factory Opens Birkdale Village Location

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. – The Cheesecake Factory is opening a new location at Birkdale Village Tuesday, August 15th.

The only restaurant company to be named to the FORTUNE “100 Best Companies to Work For” list for ten consecutive years, The Cheesecake Factory has hired nearly 300 passionate and hospitality-minded staff members for the new location.

The new location will feature the Cheesecake Factoru’s signature menu with more than 250 selections including more than 30 low-calorie Skinnylicious selections, and more than 30 legendary cheesecakes.