Hot and Humid Weekend with More Storms

AM Headlines:

Feeling like 100-105 today

Pulse Afternoon/Evening Storms Fri/Sat

Cold Front brings chance of strong to severe storms Sunday

Quiet, drier and slightly cooler next week Discussion:

Today will be the hottest day of the week with feels like temps reaching 100-105. Afternoon pulse storms return to the region. Saturday will bring slightly more cloud cover, as highs reach the low to mid 90s. A few stronger storms possible during the afternoon and evening. Sunday will once again be hot with temps soaring into the mid 90s. Storm chances will increase ahead of a cold front with scattered strong to severe storms possible. The biggest concern will be for damaging wind gusts. Cold front will settle south of the area Monday. Next week will start off slightly cooler and drier with minimal rain chances. Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s with lows falling to the upper 60s.

Tropics Update:

A tropical wave located west of the Cape Verde Islands has a medium chance of development over the next 5-7 days. Environmental conditions are conducive for this system to develop in to a tropical depression early next week.