Not as Hot for the Week Ahead

AM Headlines:

AM Patchy Fog

Still muggy & hot today w/ iso. storm chances

Cooler than average Tue-Fri

Rain and storm chances increase Thu-Fri

Two areas to watch in the tropics Discussion:

Quiet Start to the Work Week, Cooler after Monday

High pressure will gain control of our forecast to start the week. This means outside of an isolated storm chance, the weather will remain pretty quiet through Wednesday with sunny skies. Highs will reach the low 90s today under mostly sunny skies as a boundary settles south of the area. Temps will cool to the mid to upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday as winds shift out of the northeast. Rain chances will be minimal.

Well Below Average Temps, Likely Rain/Storms Late Week

A boundary to our south will lift across the area late week. This will lead to better rain and storm chances Thursday and Friday as pulse of energy slide across the boundary into the Carolinas. Highs will be 10 degrees below average Thursday as clouds fill in ahead of rain and storms.

Steamy Air Mass Returns this Weekend

The boundary will lift north of the region this weekend. This will lead to a muggier forecast. Temps will also moderate with highs back into the upper 80s to lower 90s with the return of chance afternoon and evening storms.

Tropics Update:

Two areas to watch in the Atlantic. The first is right off the coast of NC. This disturbance has a low chance of development as it moves away from the east coast after developing off the coast of Florida late last week. Still, conditions are favorable for some development and a short-lived tropical cyclone could form over the next 24 hours. Gale force winds are possible off the coast — still not a direct threat to the US.

The other area to watch is in the Central Atlantic about 750 miles ENE of the Leeward Islands. Conditions are favorable for this disturbance to become a tropical depression over the next day or so. It will take a more northerly turn mid-week and is not a threat to the US at this time.