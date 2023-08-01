Search Warrant Released For Home Of Allisha Watts’ Boyfriend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCCB Charlotte has obtained the search warrant for the home of Allisha Watts’ boyfriend.

According to the warrant, Watts was last seen the afternoon of July 16th. Her cousin told CMPD Watts was last seen getting into her boyfriend’s car that day. The car was at his home located at 1633 Pamela Lorraine Drive in Charlotte.

Cellular data from Watts’ phone, her boyfriend’s phone and the car shows they returned around 3:00PM that day and didn’t leave the location until July 18th at 6:00AM.

According to police, Watts and her boyfriend missed a comedy show at Bojangles Coliseum on the 16th.

Watts’ cousin told police, Watts, who owns here own business, didn’t show up for work all week nor did she contact any of her employees “which is extremely out of character”.

The Foxfire Police Department did a welfare check on July 19th. Watts was not at her home.

Watts’ car was found in Anson county the night of July 18th. She was not there. However, her boyfriend was in the car. Police say he “was the victim of an apparent suicide attempt”.

WCCB Charlotte was on scene the night of July 26th when police searched the residence on Pamela Lorraine Drive.

The search warrant shows authorities seized clothing, cellphones, camera, tablet, laptop, memory card, swabs, and photos.

The boyfriend’s name was not released in the warrant.