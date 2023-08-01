Slightly Cooler and Drier Start to August

Not as hot, quiet pattern through Wednesday.

Much Cooler with the return of rain & storms Thursday-Friday.

Temps warm back up to near 90º this weekend.

Discussion:

High pressure to our north will keep the forecast quiet through Wednesday. An isolated shower or storm will be possible, but overall with dew points falling the rain/storm chances will remain minimal. Highs will reach the mid-80s today and tomorrow with a less muggy feel through the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. The boundary to our south will lift north Thursday, bringing more cloud cover and cooler temps. Highs will reach the low 80s Thursday and Friday. An approaching cold front will bring more rain and storms, but severe threat will remain limited. Highs will rebound back toward the upper 80s to lower 90s this weekend. Chance afternoon and evening storms will make a comeback Saturday and Sunday. A cold front will approach the area early next week.