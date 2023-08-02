Mooresville Police Officer Charged With Sexual Misconduct With A Minor

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — An officer with the Mooresville Police Department has been arrested and charged with sexual misconduct with a minor, according to a news release.

The Mooresville Police Department says they were provided information on July 28th in reference to Officer Matthew Beebe, 37-years-old, of Sherrills Ford, alleging that he had engaged in sexual misconduct with a minor.

An investigation was immediately launched and authorities say Officer Beebe was suspended pending the outcome of the investigation. Based on the information gathered by detectives, search warrants and arrests warrants were issued on August 1st.

Beebe was arrested on August 2nd and charged with four counts of felony 3rd degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was placed in the Iredell County Detention Center under a $60,000 secured bond, according to a news release.

Police say additional charges are anticipated as the investigation continues. Due to the multi-jurisdictional nature of the investigation, the Iredell County District Attorney’s Office has requested a special prosecutor for the case.