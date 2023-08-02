Police: Body Of Missing Swimmer Recovered In Lake Norman

1/3

The latest:

Officials say the body of the swimmer has been recovered Wednesday, August 2nd. No further details.

Original Story:

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. – Police are searching for a swimmer after they allegedly jumped from a cliff into Lake Norman and never resurfaced on Tuesday, August 1st.

The Cornelius Police Department and other local rescue services are searching for the missing swimmer. Officials ask to avoid swimming in the area as crews continue their search efforts.

No further details. Check back for updates.