Soggy and Cooler End to the Work Week

AM Headlines:

Cool and dry start

Sunny and not as muggy again today

Rain increases across the region Thursday

Rain/Storms Friday

Heating back up this weekend w/ chance storms Discussion:

Enjoy the lower humidity and sunshine today. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. A boundary will lift north across the region Thursday. Storms to the west will ride along that boundary bringing rain from west to east Thursday. Rounds of heavy rain are possible with up to 1-2″ of rain through Friday. Rain will taper off early Friday, but a cold front will bring more scattered showers and storms to the region through the day. Temps will be well below average with highs struggling to break out of the 70s and low 80s through the end of the week. However, temps will rebound this weekend with highs back near 90. Hit-or-miss afternoon storms return to the forecast. Another cold front will approach the area early next week bringing better rain and storm chances to the region.