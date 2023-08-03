Localized Flooding Threat w/ Multiple Waves of Rain Thursday

AM Headlines:

Several rounds of rain and storms today

Localized flooding possible

Well below average temps & patchy dense fog

Drying out and heating up this weekend

A cold front brings more rain/storms early next week Discussion:

Multiple rounds of rain and storms today. Highs will be a good 10-15 degrees below average with most of the area struggling to break out of the 70s. Patchy dense fog will stretch into Friday. Heavy downpours and training storms could lead to a localized flooding threat with 1-2″ rainfall expected across the area. Friday brings a better chance of storms for the region, but severe threat will be limited with the main concern being localized flooding. Temps will rebound back near the 90s this weekend — with isolated afternoon storms with the return of humidity. A cold front will approach the area early next week bringing more widespread rain and storm chances Monday.