Man Wanted For Sexually Assaulting Woman Off West Woodlawn Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police need your help identifying a man accused of physically and sexually assaulting a woman on West Woodlawn Road in south Charlotte.

CMPD says the crime happened near several businesses and a hotel around 12:45am on Wednesday, August 2nd. The victim did not know the suspect.

The victim was walking down West Woodlawn Road when detectives say she heard footsteps and realized someone was following her. A short time later, the suspect physically attacked the woman and then sexually assaulted her, according to detectives.

Police were able to obtain a surveillance photo of the suspect. He is described as a Hispanic man, 5′ 10″ tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds, with short black hair. He was last seen wearing camo shorts, a light colored shirt, a multi-colored gator around his neck, a black baseball cap with gold writing, black socks, and sneakers.

Detectives say the victim in this case fought back and they do expect the suspect to have injuries to his face and neck. Anyone with information on the sexual assault or who may know the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Watch the news conference about this incident here: