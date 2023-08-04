CMPD: Bullet Shell Casings Found At Home Where Allisha Watt’s Was Last Seen

The Latest:

A police report from July 20th, only one day after Allisha Watt’s was reported missing indicated that bullet shell casings were found in front of the home of James Dunmore, the currently hospitalized boyfriend of Allisha Watts. The search for Watts continues. Check back for updates.

Original Story:

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. – Family and friends are keeping hope alive in the search for a missing woman last seen in Charlotte.

Dozens gathered Tuesday night at a candlelight vigil for 39-year-old Allisha Watts, near her home in Moore County.

“She is alive. Someone has taken her from us for a reason that doesn’t make a lot of sense,” says Watts’ friend Dorothy Brower.

The Moore County woman hasn’t been seen since July 16th. That’s when friends say they last saw her with boyfriend James Dunmore at his home in Charlotte.

A missing person’s report was filed with CMPD three days later.

“Some people are very emotional. Some are taking it harder than others. Some are just numb to the fact. And then there are some people, it’s just a disbelief,” says friend Joshua Smith.

Highway Patrol found Watts’ Mercedes Benz SUV on July 18th in the parking lot of the Anson County DMV office in Polkton.

Her boyfriend Dunmore, was found unresponsive inside.

New search warrants obtained by WCCB Charlotte say Dunmore was the victim of a suicide attempt.

Police collected evidence from Dunmore’s home on Pamela Lorraine Drive in North Charlotte last Wednesday night.

The warrant says investigations seized clothes, cellphones, a camera, tablet, laptop, memory card, swabs, and photos.

Watts’ friends call Dunmore an “unknown.”

“There were people who were in his presence at some point, in the past year who wondered about him, but just couldn’t put their finger on it. But trusted her that she was in a good position,” Brower says.

An incident report from the night Watts’ SUV was found says Dunmore was, at least initially, considered a person of interest in her disappearance.

And that he has a history of domestic violence.