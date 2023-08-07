Pit Stop Saves Family After Tree Falls On Home In Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Cliff Summers spent his Sunday at Carowinds with his family. Little did he know, the most dangerous fall was happening at home.

Sunday’s storm caused a massive tree to go down right on top of Summers’ house in Huntersville. The family was on their way home when they got the call from a neighbor.

“They told us a tree hit the house. I knew from where they lived and what they could see in terms of trees, I knew which tree it probably was. unfortunately, I was correct,” said Summers.

If it wasn’t for a pit stop, Summers says he would have been home at the time of the fall and likely in the room that took the brunt of the branch.

“We would’ve been right there in the middle of it when it came down. No question. The saving grace was I stopped to look at my son’s apartment,” Summers explained.

The family pets were inside at the time. Crews on scene located the animals.

A tragedy avoided for a now grateful family with a message to those who will listen.

“Don’t get complacent and say, oh that’ll never happen to me because, unfortunately one day your going to find out that yes it can,” Summers said.