Severe Threat Monday Afternoon

AM Headlines

AM Patchy Dense Fog

Heat Advisory 11am – 7pm Heat Indices: 103-107

Severe Threat (Level 3 out of 5) Damaging Wind, Large Hail = Biggest Threats Isolated Tornadoes, Localized Flooding Possible Timing: 2pm – 9pm

Quiet Tuesday/Wednesday

Strong Storms Possible Thursday Discussion

Today will be hot and humid, with strong to severe storms possible this afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 90s, but it will feel like 103-107 with the humidity. A line of storms will develop ahead of an approaching cold front bringing the threat of severe weather to the region this afternoon and evening. The biggest concern will be damaging wind. However, any storms that develop ahead of the main line could produce large hail and isolated tornadoes. Heavy downpours could also lead to localized flooding. As of now, the threat will begin in the mountains near 2pm and reach the Charlotte Metro Area by 5-7pm. However, these storms will likely be moving quickly, and the arrival time could be shifted earlier. Storms will clear the region after 9pm with the severe threat dwindling through the evening.

Cold front will pass by and stall to our south Tuesday morning bringing a more quiet forecast Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s and lows in the low 70s. Another round of storms arrives Thursday into Friday as the warm front lifts across the region. We will need to monitor for the potential of strong to severe storms.

A series of cold front will pass through the region this weekend, bringing more scattered storms to the region. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s.