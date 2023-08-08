Drying Out Through MidWeek

AM Headlines:

Cold front settles east of the area today

Drying out through mid-week

Rain/Storms return Thursday — strong to severe possible

Heat indices climb near 100 this weekend Discussion:

Cold front is moving through the region this morning with ongoing light showers across the mountains. Expect drier air to move in today. This means lower humidity levels, but temps will still warm to the upper 80s to near 90s. Weather pattern remains quiet through Wednesday. Storm chances increase Thursday. If a cluster of storms from the west can hold together this could bring increase the threat of strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon and will be something we need to watch. Temps heat up this weekend with highs near 90, but heat indices will near the triple digits as humidity rises this weekend.