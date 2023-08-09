10-Year-Old Shot, Rowan County Lieutenant Involved In Shootout With Suspects

SALISBURY, N.C. — A 10-year-old is recovering after investigators say they were shot around 9pm on August 8th in Salisbury.

While authorities were in route to the shooting, the suspect vehicle reportedly sped towards the lieutenant’s vehicle who responded to the original shooting call. The suspect vehicle attempted to strike the lieutenant’s vehicle while occupants inside began shooting at the lieutenant, according to a news release.

The lieutenant returned fire and the suspect vehicle crashed a short distance later. Four suspects are accused of exiting the vehicle and continuing to fire shots towards the lieutenant. Authorities say there is no indication that anyone was injured during the shootout between the suspects and the lieutenant.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information on the shooting or the suspects is asked call to 911 immediately.