Severe Storm Threat Return Thursday

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: Low 70s.

Thursday: We will see a line of showers and possible isolated storms roll through during the first half of the day. Isolated storms could become severe. It will be breezy with winds gusting up to 30 mph. Partly sunny skies. Isolated showers and storms are possible in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and storms. Highs near 90.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat indices near 100°.

Sunday: Sunny and HOT. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat indices 100°+.