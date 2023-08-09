Severe Threat Returns Thursday

AM Headlines:

Quiet Weather Continues Today

Warm, but dry for the Beyonce Concert

Strong to severe storms are possible Thursday The first round arrives Thursday AM The second round (and greatest severe threat) arrives later in the evening

Getting hot this weekend Discussion:

Quiet weather continues today as highs reach the upper 80s to near 90. High pressure will scoot east, allowing some of that mugginess to return as clouds begin to fill in late in the day. If you’re heading out to the Beyonce Concert tonight, temps will be in the low to mid-80s when the show begins. Staying dry with temps falling to the upper 70s by midnight. The severe threat increases Thursday. We have two possible rounds of storms with the first arriving first thing Thursday morning. A cluster of storms will race into the region by the morning commute. Heavy rain and damaging winds will be possible. If these storms fade quickly, and our atmosphere is able to recover and destabilize we could see the second round of storms pop by the early evening. This is where the greatest severe threat lies with damaging wind and isolated tornadoes possible. Scattered showers and storms are possible Friday with highs near 90. This weekend will be HOT. Highs will reach the low to mid-90s with feels like temps well into the triple digits. A cold front will bring more rain and storm chances by Monday of next week.

Have a great day!

Nicole