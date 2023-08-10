Lancaster County Suspect Arrested In Connection With Fatal Stabbing

LANCASTER COUNTY S.C. – Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal stabbing on Thursday, August 10th.

Deputies were dispatched to Old Landsford Road where they found 24-year-old Stephan Amerson on the floor suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to a news release.

Amerson was transported to the Medical University Of South Carolina where he succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect in this case has been identified as 45-year-old Charles Tidwell.

Deputies say several people were present around the house when the stabbing occurred, after interviewing witnesses, deputies immediately declared Tidwell a suspect.

According to witnesses, Tidwell burst into the house uninvited and approached and stabbed Amerson before running from the scene on foot. After obtaining a search warrant deputies searched for Tidwell in several areas around the city overnight.

Tidwell was eventually spotted by deputies near Cross Street and was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

Tidwell is currently facing the following charges:

Murder

Burglary first degree

Possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a violent crime

No further details. Deputies are asking anyone with information to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Officer t 803-283-3388.