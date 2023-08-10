Man Accused Of Stealing Mail Leads Cornelius Police On Extensive Chase

CORNELIUS, N.C – An arrest has been made after police say they were actively looking for a suspect accused of stealing mail in the Cornelius area. Officers with the Cornelius Police Department were conducting an operation along Jetton Road and West Catawba Avenue when they observed the known suspect and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

Police say the suspect, Anthony Hampton, refused to pull over and a pursuit ensued. Officers deployed stop sticks which successfully punctured the tires of the vehicle Hampton was driving but police say he continued to drive until he crashed into another vehicle on West Catawba Avenue.

Hampton then jumped out of the vehicle and ran but police were able to take him into custody a short time later, according to a news release.

Police say they searched the vehicle and found narcotics, a firearm, and several checks.

Hampton, of Charlotte, was charged with one count of felony flee to elude police, one count of felony possession of a schedule II drug, three counts of possession of stolen goods, one count of felony possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of hit and run resulting in property damage, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, and reckless driving.

Police say Hampton is also a suspect in similar cases that occurred in Huntersville and Mooresville. Hampton was transported to the Mecklenburg County Jail where he was issued a $50,000 bond.