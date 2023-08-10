Strong Storms Possible for the Morning Commute

Early to Late Morning:

Widespread rain and storms this AM — Severe Threat Level = 2 (out of 5) Biggest Concern = damaging wind, localized flooding Other Threats = up to quarter-sized hail and isolated tornadoes

Storms arrive in the mountains by 5-7am

Storms arrive in the Charlotte Metro area by the AM Commute 7-10am

Morning severe threat ends by 11am – noon

Late Afternoon – Early Evening:

Another round of strong to severe storms might develop later today However, AM storms & cloud cover may inhibit PM storms Damaging wind, isolated tornadoes = biggest concern



Weekend – Early Next Week:

Another round of storms is possible Friday as another piece of energy swings into the area. Highs will reach the upper 80s Friday. This weekend temps will jump into the mid 90s after a warm front lifts across the region. It will feel well into the triple digits by Sunday afternoon. Pulse afternoon storms possible. A cold front arrives Monday. Severe threat possible once again and will need to be monitored. Rain and storm chances will be minimal Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 90s.