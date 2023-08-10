‘The Pain Went Throughout My Body’; Local Teen Thankful To Be Alive After Being Struck By Lightning

LANDIS, N.C. — A local teen is recovering days after she was struck by lightning.

The 15 -year- old Rowan County girl was working as a lifeguard in Landis Monday when she noticed the storms rolling in.

Brynnlee Steger says she began to clear the pool deck when she saw the storm approaching. Her mom and her little sister came to help her. Brynnlee grabbed the umbrella when she heard thunder. The next thing she knew she felt pain.

“The pain went throughout my body, but it shot eventually back into my arm once I started laying out, she says.

Brynnlee is thankful to be alive.

Doctors say she now has nerve damage in her left arm. She must now undergo physical therapy. The high school junior has yet to begin her first day of class, but she’s hopeful to start school next week.