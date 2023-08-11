CMPD Investigating After 15-Year-Old Sexually Assaulted In South Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – An investigation is underway after a 15-year-old girl was reportedly sexually assaulted while jogging on Mcalpine Creek Greenway Friday, August 11th.

CMPD responded to a call around 9:30 a.m. near Elm Lane. The 15-year-old victim stated that while jogging on McAlpine Creek Greenway, she was approached by a man who was exposing himself, according to a news release. The suspect then proceeded to touch the victim inappropriately, police say.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20’s approximately 6′ 0″ with dreadlocks. He was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

This case is active and ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600