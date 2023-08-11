Steamy Weekend

AM Headlines:

AM Patchy Fog

Scattered Storms beginning after daybreak thru the afternoon

Hot this weekend — Heat Index 100-105 Sat/Sun

Strong Storms Monday

Cold front Monday night will break heat wave Discussion:

Waking up to patchy AM fog across the region. Scattered storms possible this morning for areas south of I-85. Clouds will fill in throughout the day with more storms this afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 80s. This weekend will be hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s, but feeling like 100-105. Monday will be the hottest day with heat indices 105-107. Strong storms possible Monday as a cold front approaches the area. The cold front will help break the heat wave. Temps will remain near 90s through the early part of the week, but it won’t feel quite as humid.