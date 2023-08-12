Harris Teeter And Titan Farms Donate 37,800 Pounds Of Fresh Peaches To Second Harvest Food Bank Of Metrolina

NORTH CAROLINA – ( News Release) Harris Teeter and Titan Farms donated 37,800 pounds of fresh peaches to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina (SHFBM) through the companies’ Peaches with a Purpose campaign.

When shoppers bought a peach between July 26 and August 8 at a North Carolina Harris Teeter location, Titan Farms donated a percentage of that sale to SHFBM in the form of fresh peaches.

Titan Farms, the largest peach grower on the east coast, created Peaches with a Purpose to help feed the under-served while bringing attention to the problem of food insecurity. Through the partnership between Titan Farms and Harris Teeter, the two companies have donated more than 380,000 pounds of peaches over the last ten years.

“We want to thank Titan Farms for supporting local hunger relief efforts and for allowing us to consistently be a part of this program,” said Danna Robinson, director of corporate affairs for Harris Teeter. “Fresh produce is scarce in food banks across the country, and we are happy to be able to contribute nutritious items to those in need.”

The peach donation will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, which serves a total of 24 counties in North Carolina and South Carolina. In the SHFBM service area, more than 489,000 people live in poverty including 159,000 children and 52,000 seniors.

“I am eternally grateful for 10 years of continuous support through Peaches with a Purpose from Harris Teeter and its loyal customers,” said Lori Anne Carr, vice president of Titan Farms. “Fresh produce is often in short supply in food banks, through this partnership, we have been able to provide fresh, nutritious peaches to local N.C. communities for an entire decade. In collaboration with Harris Teeter, Titan Farms serves as a valuable means to address the scarcity of fresh produce in food banks. This partnership demonstrates a commitment to helping families and individuals access essential resources.”