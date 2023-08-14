CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car Crashes Into East Charlotte Building, Driver Runs From Scene

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Surveillance video shows the moment a car barrels through a fence and into Glenn Harmon’s building located on East Independence Blvd.

“It just happened so quickly,” said Harmon.

Harmon tells WCCB Charlotte an officer on scene says the car was going more than 100 mph when it crashed. Surveillance video shows the driver running from the scene and through the parking lot.

HIT & RUN: Surveillance video shows a car crashing through a fence and into a building on Independence Blvd. Seconds later, you can see the driver running from the scene. The building's owner says this is the third crash in that location in less than 2 years. @WCCBCharlotte pic.twitter.com/S7e4dVXTc2 — Gary Brode (@GaryBrodeNews) August 14, 2023

“At that point, we were more concerned about the driver. We didn’t know the details. It was a shock to us that he got out and ran out,” said Harmon of the crash.

Harmon was even more shocked when he went back through the video to see a construction worker standing at the same location exactly one minute before the car rammed the building.

Harmon and his business partner bought the building less than two years ago. Since then, they’ve now had three crashes on the property.

Hours after Monday morning’s crash, a car hit a poll located across the street from Harmon’s building. The downed power line started a fire and knocked out power to nearby business.

That stretch of Independence sees a lot of traffic. What Harmon doesn’t see is a lot of protection for his building and more importantly, the employees in it.

“I think that the city in the state definitely have plans for this area. I just think this is something that may be needs to inject more urgency into that and protecting that sidewalk,” explained Harmon.

We reached out to CMPD for information about the crash. They have not responded.