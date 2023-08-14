Disney On Ice Presents Find Your Hero Is Coming To Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — Get ready to discover the hero inside us all when Disney On Ice returns to North Carolina with a magical adventure for the whole family! Audiences will discover what it truly means to be a hero as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and friends from around the Disney Kingdom come together to take families on a journey through timeless tales when Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero skates into Charlotte, playing eight fun-filled performances from September 28 – October 1, 2023, at Bojangles Coliseum.

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy set the stage for an adventure filled with tales of heroism from your favorite Disney stories in Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero. Join Mirabel as she sets out to save her family’s beloved Casita, all while learning that everyone has their own gifts, magical or not, and being true to yourself and loving those around you is what makes you special.

See how far Moana will go when she embarks on an action-packed voyage with mighty demigod Maui in a quest to save her island, become a wayfinder, and find her own identity.

Journey alongside Anna and Elsa and the hilarious snowman, Olaf, on their quest to protect the kingdom. Dive “Under The Sea” and test the power of true love with The Little Mermaid. Get tangled with Rapunzel as she dares to explore the world outside her own. And be there as Belle boldly tames the fearsome Beast. Discover that courage, determination, and heart are all part of the hero in you!

Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero bringing beloved characters to life through cutting-edge figure-skating, eye-catching costumes, and stunning set designs. Innovative lighting, thrilling special effects, high-flying jumps, and breathtaking skating make Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero an experience the whole family will treasure forever!

WHEN:

Thursday, September 28, 7:00 PM

Friday, September 29, 10:30 AM & 7:00 PM

Saturday, September 30, 10:30 AM, 2:30 PM & 6:30 PM

Sunday, October 1, 10:30 AM & 2:30 PM

WHERE: Bojangles Coliseum – 2700 E. Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28205

TICKETS: Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the venue box office.

*Ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand.