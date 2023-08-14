Heat Advisory in Effect Monday

AM Headlines

Heat Advisory for Southern Piedmont 11am – 8pm Feels like 100-105

Scattered Strong PM Storms

Cold front moves through Tuesday

Isolated Severe Threat Tuesday Damaging wind gusts, localized flooding = the biggest concerns

Cooler, not as humid by midweek Discussion

Hot and Steamy w/ Scattered PM Storms

Waking up to some patchy dense fog across the region. Highs will reach the mid 90s across much of the region. It will feel like 100-105. A heat advisory is in effect from 11am until 8pm. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible with storms beginning in the mountains and moving east through the afternoon.

Overnight Cold Front Brings Isolated Severe Threat Tuesday

An approaching cold front will bring more widespread rain and storm chances overnight to the mountains beginning around midnight. Heavy rain and isolated damaging wind could still cause some issues. Severe threat will be limited as these storms move east toward the I-85 corridor early Tuesday AM. Temps will likely climb back into the low to mid 90s Tuesday afternoon as the front slowly moves through the area. Storms will fire back up during the afternoon near the I-85 corridor. We need to watch for the potential of severe storms later in the day with damaging wind gusts and localized flooding being the greatest threats.

Not as Humid, Slightly Cooler Mid-Week

Once the front passes slightly cooler and drier air moves in mid-week. Highs will top out in the upper 80s with overnight lows falling into the mid to upper 60s. Slight chance of storms Thursday as a weak disturbance moves into the region.

Heating up, but Staying Dry this Weekend

Highs will move back into the low 90s this weekend, however, humidity will remain lower and storm chances will be minimal at best.

Tropics Update

Two areas to watch off the Cape Verde Islands. Both have low chance of development over the next 5-7 days.