Mount Holly Police Investigating Fatal Hit And Run

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Mount Holly Police are investigating a fatal hit and run that happened on Central Avenue early Monday morning. The accident was reported just after 6:30am. The victim, whose identity is being withheld pending family notification, suffered faral injuries as a result of the collision, according to a press release.

“We are actively investigating this unfortunate incident and are appealing to the community for any information that could help us bring the responsible party to justice,” Chief Brian Reagan stated. “Our officers and investigators are diligently working to piece together the details surrounding this hit and run.” Chief Reagan further emphasized the importance of community involvement in solving such cases. “We believe that someone out there may have witnessed the accident or have information that could be vital to our investigation. Even the smallest detail could make a significant difference.”

The Mount Holly Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding this incident to come forward. Individuals with information can contact the MHPD Non-Emergency Line at 704-827-4343.