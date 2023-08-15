Another Steamy Day, Strong Storms Possible

AM Headlines

Ongoing rain/storms for the mountains Tornado warnings overnight…no damage reports as of 3 am

Heat Advisory in effect from 11 am – 8 pm Heat Index 103-108

Strong to severe storms late afternoon – early evening ~2 pm – 9 pm Damaging wind gusts, and localized flooding = the biggest threats Isolated tornado, hail threat low, but not zero

Slightly Cooler, Less Humid Mid-Week

Drier Outlook this Weekend Discussion

Heat Advisory & PM Severe Storm Threat

Rain and storms are ongoing this morning for the mountains. The trailing cold front has been slow to move into the mountains. This could lead to an expanded severe threat later this afternoon and will need to be monitored. Expect rain and storms to quiet down from mid-morning to early afternoon. Highs will reach the mid-90s today with heat indices back near 105 this afternoon. Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 am until 8 pm. Storms will fire up in the foothills between 2-3 pm. Expect scattered storms to move into the Charlotte Metro area by 4 pm and clear the region by 8-9 pm. Damaging wind will be the biggest threat, but torrential downpours could lead to localized flooding. Up to quarter-sized hail will be possible in any severe warned storm. Although the tornado threat is low, it’s not zero so we will need to keep an eye on any rotating storms.

Slightly Cooler, Much Less Humid Mid-Week

Once the cold front passes through the region, winds will transition out of the northwest bringing in slightly cooler, and much drier air. Wednesday will feel great with morning lows in the upper 60s and highs in the upper 80s. Isolated storms are possible Thursday if the front lingers outside of the region.

Heating Up, Staying Dry this Weekend

This weekend will be hot with temps back in the 90s, but humidity levels won’t be as intense as what we’re seeing now. Rain and storm chances will also be limited, making for a great forecast for Pride and any other outdoor activities this weekend.