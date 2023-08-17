NC Samaritan’s Purse Sending Relief To Hawaii

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As search and rescue efforts continue in the aftermath of wildfires in Hawaii, a local non-profit is stepping up and sending help to those in need.

“Many people lost everything. They lost their homes and they lost their business. It’s a real hopeless situation right now,” Senior director of Samaritan’s Purse Jason Kimak said.

Local non-profit Samaritan’s Purse is stepping in to help.

The organization airlifted 17 tons of essential supplies and equipment to those in need in Maui.

“Our cargo plane landed in Maui and we brought equipment and supplies,” Kimak said.

The fires forced emergency evacuations, destroying homes and buildings and taking the lives of at least 106 people.

Volunteers from the organization based out of Boone are now on the ground in Hawaii clearing debris and assisting with clean up efforts.

“We’re also working with our church partners on the ground and they’re doing a good job of just being there for people,” Kimak said.

They are also sifting through the debris to find priceless mementos and items that may have survived the flames – giving people a sense of hope in the midst of tragedy.

“It’s people’s livelihood, it’s everything they have and if there’s anything we can find that helps them have a memory or something that’s special we want to be able to provide that for them.”