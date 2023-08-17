Quiet Pattern Continues

AM Headlines:

Quiet stretch continues

Isolated rain/storm chances

Cold front drops temps 1-2 degrees Saturday

Heat wave sets up next week

Watching 3 areas in the tropics

Discussion:

This relatively quiet stretch continues. Highs today will be back near 90 under partly sunny skies. Isolated rain/storm chances south of I-85. A cold front will move through quickly Friday. This won’t bring us any rain, but it will drop temps a degree or two into the upper 80s Saturday. Temps will crank up into the low to mid 90s Sunday. The weekend will remain quiet and dry for all outdoor activities. Next week, rain chances will remain minimal, but as high pressure builds in the central US, temps will crank up to the upper 90s – the warmest of the year yet.

Tropics Update:

Still watching 3 areas in the Atlantic:

Central Tropical Atlantic:

Disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms

Potential gradual development into a tropical depression during the next few days

Eastern Tropical Atlantic (AL98):

Large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms near and to the southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands

Possible development into a tropical depression before environmental conditions become unfavorable

Western Gulf of Mexico:

Potential formation of a broad low-pressure area in the central or western Gulf of Mexico by next week

Slow development is possible as it moves westward and approaches the western Gulf of Mexico coastline by mid-week