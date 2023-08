Forecast:

Tonight: Beautiful! Lower humidity with lows in the mid 60s!

Saturday: Sunny and nice! Hanging tight to lower humidity. Highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday: Humidity and temperatures rise. Highs in the low 90s.

Monday: HOT! Highs return to the mid 90s.

Tuesday: HOT! Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Tap here for the latest on the tropics