Bahakel Sports is your home for high school football.

Catch the following games on Bahakel Sports this weekend:

Friday, August 18th:

Ardrey Kell vs Providence at 7pm (Watch On-Demand)

Saturday, August 19th:

Turf Kings: Myers Park vs Charlotte Christian at 12pm

Turf Kings: Palisades vs West Charlotte at 3:20pm

Turf Kings: Hough vs Byrnes at 7:30pm

Get your weekly high school football highlights each Friday night at 11pm by watching The Blitz on Bahakel Sports.