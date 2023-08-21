WCCB Is Going “OVER THE EDGE”

1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11



6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11



11/11























CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bahakel Communication’s long running nighttime series The EDGE is being reimagined and reenergized as “OVER THE EDGE”.

Hosted by two-time EMMY-nominated Host/Producer Jeff Sutphen and a revolving panel of guests, the questions will be anything but common or boring.

OVER THE EDGE will tackle the impossible to agree upon, out of the box scenarios, ranging from Would You Rather questions like would you live without air conditioning or the Internet to is it okay to wear pajamas in public?

Catch OVER THE EDGE week nights beginning August 21st at 11pm on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

Click HERE for tune in information.