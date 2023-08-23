5th Annual Joe Maus Celebrity Golf Tournament

MONROE, N.C. – The fifth annual Joe Maus Celebrity Golf Tournament teed off at Rolling Hills Country Club in Monroe on Tuesday. The tournament raises money for The Joe Maus Foundation, which helps a variety of causes in Union and Mecklenburg counties. Joe Maus says, “I always said if I ever made it, I’m going to give back to single mothers, children in need, animal rescues, hometown heroes, and lastly, the Make-A-Wish Foundation. It’s wonderful what they do and we want to be a part of it.”

Last year’s event raised more than $60,000 for several causes. WCCB News @ Ten anchor Gary Brode and WCCB News @ Ten sports anchor Kelli Bartik participated in the tournament.