Feeling Great Wednesday, but Hottest Temps of the Summer Arrive Late Week

AM Headlines:

A weak, dry front has arrived this morning, leading to slightly cooler temperatures compared to yesterday. Expect more sun as the day progresses and the scattered clouds disappear by midday. Temperatures will be near normal, and the day should be dry. Get outside and take advantage. This evening, be prepared for potential fog forming in mountain valleys.

A big warm-up coming our way through late week due to the ridge of high pressure across the central US. We might see some showers over the mountains on Thursday afternoon, but generally, the air will be dry, and any rainfall won’t last long. Friday’s temps will near 100 which would break the daily record.

Another hot day is forecasted for Saturday, although a cold front from the north may affect just how hot it gets. This front could trigger showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon, which could reduce temperatures a bit from Friday’s highs. Starting Sunday, we enter a cooler phase with a stronger cold front arriving. This will bring more rain and possibly thunderstorms with highs in the low 90s. Temps will drop to near average or even a few degrees cooler than normal by early next week.