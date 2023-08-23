Feeling Great Wednesday, but Hottest Temps of the Summer Arrive Late Week
- Dropping temps this AM
- Near average highs, less humidity Wednesday
- Heat and humidity builds late week
- Cold front brings widespread rain/storms and cooler temps by Sunday
A big warm-up coming our way through late week due to the ridge of high pressure across the central US. We might see some showers over the mountains on Thursday afternoon, but generally, the air will be dry, and any rainfall won’t last long. Friday’s temps will near 100 which would break the daily record.
Another hot day is forecasted for Saturday, although a cold front from the north may affect just how hot it gets. This front could trigger showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon, which could reduce temperatures a bit from Friday’s highs. Starting Sunday, we enter a cooler phase with a stronger cold front arriving. This will bring more rain and possibly thunderstorms with highs in the low 90s. Temps will drop to near average or even a few degrees cooler than normal by early next week.