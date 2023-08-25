Heat Breaks, but Unsettled Pattern Sets Up by Sunday

AM Headlines:

Cloud cover from last nights storms this AM

Hot and humid, but likely below record breaking highs today

Heat advisories possible Saturday

Cold front brings widespread rain and storms Sunday

Cooler, Unsettled Next Week

Clouds this morning from the storms last night. This will slow how fast temps climb today. Highs will still reach the mid to upper 90s in areas with feels like temps near 100. Ongoing storms over the Ohio Valley will try to once again reach the region this evening. We have a slightly better lid on storm development today, but still something to watch for isolated storm chances this evening north. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 90s Saturday, making it feel like 100-105. Likely will see those heat advisories tomorrow. Cold front tracks through Saturday night. Ahead of that we will see some scattered showers and storms develop. Expect more rain and storms Sunday with highs near 90. The boundary will stall near the area keeping rain and storm chances in the forecast along with a localized flooding threat. Highs will stay well below average through late week with temps topping out in the low 80s. Scattered rain and storm chances through Wednesday.