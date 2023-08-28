Former Chester Co. Animal Control Director Charged With Embezzlement

CHESTER CO., S.C. – Chester County’s animal control director is out of a job after being accused of embezzlement. Kelli Simoneau faces charges of embezzlement after investigators say she lied and had the county pay for her personal cat’s surgical procedure. They say she told the vet the cat was a county stray. The bill was just over $400.

The investigation started earlier this month. Simoneau has been booked in the county detention center.