English Classes For Resettled Afghan Women In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A remarkable program was held at East Charlotte Presbyterian Church Thursday. About three dozen Afghan women gathered to learn the English language. These women arrived in the U.S. almost exactly two years ago during the U.S. military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. Before the Taliban took over, these women had successful careers in their homeland as doctors, teachers and more.

Maliha Alemi was a kindergarten teacher in Afghanistan for 30 years. She now helps women in Charlotte learn English. She says, “It is very necessary for every woman to know English, how to educate our kids, how to do work outside (the home), and how to stand on our feet.”

Interpreting Freedom Foundation volunteer Sarah Blake Morgan explains, “The women that you see in this room behind me, they and their families sacrificed a lot for the United States, for us, and for our freedom. They either worked with the U.S. government, their husbands were interpreters, or staff members (who) worked at the Embassy.”

Masoma Afshar learned English while she was in Afghanistan, and helps women in the program learn the language. She says, “When I imagined people came from Afghanistan and didn’t know anything, it’s really hard for them to tell other people if they have any problems, if they have any appointments, if they want to go out for shopping or a pharmacy.”

The classes are made possible through a partnership between the Independence Fund, the Interpreting Freedom Foundation, and East Charlotte Presbyterian Church. There is currently a wait list, and they need volunteers and funding to keep it going. Click here to find out how you can help.