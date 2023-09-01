Three-Year-Old Boy Shot And Killed After Older Brother Finds Gun In Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. – A three-year-old boy has been shot and killed after his five-year-old brother found a gun inside a car on Thursday, August 31st.

Deputies with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Fort Dobbs Road near Wilkesboro Highway. According to a news release upon arrival, a neighbor was performing CPR on the child. When medics arrived they continued to administer medical care to the child before flying to the North Carolina Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem.

According to a news release, the victim died from his injuries later in the evening.

The investigation active is ongoing. Additional information will be released at a later date, check back for updates.