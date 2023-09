CHARLOTTE, N.C – A house was intentionally set to flames in South Charlotte on Saturday, September 2nd according to a tweet by the Charlotte.

Structure Fire Update; 2000 block of Park Dr; CFD Investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set & remains under investigation. Estimated fire loss $115k. Anyone with information is ask to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704.334.1600 pic.twitter.com/ImS9xbxi6Y — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 2, 2023

Investigators with the Charlotte Fire Department responded to a house fire on Park Drive. The estimated fire loss is $115,000. Firefighters controlled the fire in 45 minutes, and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.