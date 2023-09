HOLLYWOOD, CA– Shawn Wayans made his acting debut in 1989 in his brother Keenen Ivory Wayans’ feature film “I’m Gonna Get You Sucka.” Immediately following his feature film debut, Shawn joined the cast of the Emmy Award winning comedy series, “In Living Color.” Wayans will be performing at The Comedy Zone this weekend. You can find show times and ticket information at www.cltcomedyzone.com.