CONCORD, N.C.– Happening now, nearly a thousand colorful and classic cars have taken over the track at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Charlotte Fall Autofair. Across the Street at ZMAX Dragway, fans can get their motocross fix for the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs! It’s all happening this weekend, Rising’s Lauren McDonald takes us to the track for a preview of everyting you can expect.