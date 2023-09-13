All Clear Given At UNC Chapel Hill Following Report Of Armed And Dangerous Person On Campus

Update as of 3:15pm local time:

The Chapel Hill Police Department arrested Mickel Harris in relation to outstanding warrants for an assault on September 5, 2023. Harris was sought after in connection to the incident on UNC Chapel Hill’s campus.

Update as of 2:13pm local time:

An all clear message has been sent to students and staff. Officials have not released any other details but say it’s safe to resume normal activities at this time on campus.

Original Story:

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — UNC Chapel Hill has sent out an emergency alert on campus in regards to an armed and dangerous person. The X (formerly known as Twitter) post says: Alert Carolina! Emergency: Armed, dangerous person on or near campus. Go inside now; avoid windows.

!Alert Carolina!

Emergency: Armed, dangerous person on or near campus. Go inside now; avoid windows. https://t.co/sLY3gL8DKY — UNC-Chapel Hill (@UNC) September 13, 2023

The alert went out at 12:54pm local time.

The comes merely weeks after a graduate student was arrested for shooting and killing an associate professor on campus. Click HERE for more details on that shooting.

