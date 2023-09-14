Fall Allergy Season Ramps Up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Temperatures are falling as we head into autumn, but those cool breezes may bring on the sneezes.

“I have to take daily medicine,” Plaza Midwood resident Andrea Young tells us. “But the fall is definitely the worst.”

And you may find yourself in Dr. Sanjay Khiani’s office soon.

“With fall allergies comes a rise in ragweed and other weeds,” says Khiani. “And we also have increased mold content when the leaves fall down as well.

“But, being in Charlotte, we’ve got beautiful weather, warmer weather, and grass does not go away.”

Man’s best friend may also be your sinuses’ worst nightmare – and not for the reason you might think.

“Allergens actually get on our pets,” Khiani continues.

“So, when you take the pets outside and bring them inside, and you’re petting them, you may have the pollen on your hands and you can rub your eyes, and you have watery, itchy eyes, and sometimes you say, ‘Oh, I’m allergic to my dog, or my pet in general, or my cat,’ it’s actually the pollen that’s on your pets.”

Staying hydrated is key to keeping yourself healthy this time of year, but if medications are needed…

“I would start with nasal steroids or saline nasal mist, which will help decrease post-nasal drip, runny nose, and then add antihistamines on top of that.”

And prevention is the best way to keep the issues and the tissues at bay.

“You want to be proactive versus reactive. So, prior to the fall season, prior to kids starting school, let’s say, let’s go in and start an antihistamine, or a nasal spray, or maybe use saline mist after sports, after school activities to kind of wash the pollen out of our nose.”

Khiani also mentions that allergies often have overlapping symptoms with colds, the flu, and COVID, like congestion, coughing, and stuffiness. But, if you begin to experience fever, body aches, sweating, or a sore throat, you may need to get checked by a doctor or medical professional.

Read more on Dr. Sanjay Khiani’s blog HERE.