Statesville Teen Suffers Gunshot Grazing To The Head

STATESVILLE, N.C. – The Statesville Police Department is conducting an investigation after officers discovered a victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers responded to a call around 12:28 a.m. on Forest Hollow Drive near US Highway 21. Upon arrival, officers reported a victim who sustained a grazing wound to the head. The victim was immediately transported to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406 or 704-878-3516.