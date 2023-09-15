Comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes Performs For Charity

HICKORY, N.C.– In partnership with Imagine One Hospitality and hosted by Lenoir-Rhyne University, The Art of Compassion is a gathering of artists, writers, musicians, and entertainers who are looking to spread kindness and compassion in the world through their performances and exhibitions. Launching the 2023-24 series with over 15 events throughout the months of September and October, these events will promote community partners and local charities, including a special fundraising comedy performance by Anjelah Johnson-Reyes on September 15.

Introduced in 2022, The Art of Compassion Symposium was created to make Catawba County and surrounding communities a better place to live, work and raise families. The goal of the project is to take the message of loving others and apply it to the area’s businesses and charitable outlets.

On Friday, September 15th, comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes will be performing at Lenoir-Rhyne University to help promote the “Acts of Kindness” by using her wit and wisdom to break down stereotypes, and will challenge the audience to let go of self-importance, self-righteousness, and cultural superiority. Ranging from $45 to $175, interested attendees can now buy Anjelah Johnson-Reyes tickets at Lenoir-Rhyne University.